Oberlin officer arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles, malfeasance

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A police officer in Allen Parish faces charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and malfeasance in office.

On Monday, July 27, detectives with the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint stating then-Oberlin Police officer James Berry, 26, was having inappropriate, sexual conversations with a 16-year-old girl on social media, according to Sheriff Doug Hebert.

Investigators say they recovered several audio messages, some of which contained sexually explicit content, between the suspect and the juvenile. Sheriff Hebert says the investigation also revealed Berry used social media to interact with the juvenile while on duty.

Berry was booked into the Allen Parish Jail accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and malfeasance in office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Chief Grady Haynes confirmed Berry was an officer-in-training at the Oberlin Police Department working part-time from March to July 2020. Haynes says upon learning of Berry’s arrest, he was fired from the Oberlin Police Department.

“We do not tolerate this behavior from any individual representing this department,” Haynes said.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.