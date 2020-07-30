ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the federal unemployment insurance is set to run out by tomorrow, groups around the state protested for another relief package. Their message is to, ‘Save the 600′. The group met outside of Senator Bill Cassidy’s Alexandria office, where three women gathered to take a stand.

One of those is Kenya Slaughter, a front line worker at an Alexandria Dollar General. We told you about her story when she made national headlines after a CNN interview with Don Lemon. Since then, Slaughter said she received a pay raise and promotion, but she is still protesting for her co-workers and other Cenla unemployed workers. She also took a stand for parents of children with disabilities, because she is a mother of a special needs child.

“There is no system for parents with kids with disabilities. So it’s already complicated without the additional funds...without this additional financial stability, it makes it even more complicated.”

The non-profit Step Up Louisiana hosted other ‘Save The 600′ protests around the state.

“This support is very important for our community. There is no school right now, there is no child care. It’s hard enough getting people to help you with your children, but without this additional financial support, it becomes even more of a burden. It puts people in bad places.”

She went on to explain what saving the $600 could do,

“It would help keep the crime rate down. It would help keep people calm. They just need to know that people still need this money...people are reliant on this money. Children eating is depending on this money.”

Slaughter said if action is not taken, there will be more protests. Congress is still debating the next federal aid relief package. As for our state unemployment insurance fund, if roughly half of that money is not replenished by September, a tax increase on businesses will automatically kick in. The maximum weekly unemployment payments would also be reduced. Stay with News Channel 5 for updates on the congressional debate.

“Save our 600 senators do your job,” Slaughter said!

