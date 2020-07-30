Advertisement

Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election. The president is also making allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

The dates of federal elections are set by Congress and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021, presidential inauguration.

On Thursday morning, Trump tweets: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

