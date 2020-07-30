Two St. Joseph baseball players sign for the first time in over 20 Years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two of st Joseph’s graduating seniors just became the first two baseball players to receive a four-year full college scholarships. Both Ross Schexnayder and Raylon Meche signed to Champion Christian College to pursue their college dream.

“It’s a blessing to come from a small school and get a scholarship to play college ball.,” pitcher and catcher Ross Schexnayder said. “It’s exciting to be apart of this milestone,” he added.

“It’s always been a dream of ours to play college baseball together,” pitcher and shortstop Raylon Meche said.

Ross Schexnayder finished his senior season with a batting average of .583, and a high school career with a plethora of awards-All-Parish Double Threat, All-Parish Catcher, First-Team All-District, and First-Team Honorable Mention.

Right along with him is his catcher, Raylon Meche-a two-time All-District recepient, All-Parish outfielder and infielder who finished his senior season with a .520 batting average.

“My proudest moment was hitting my first home run,” shortstop Raylon Meche said. “Also, our senior year because it was the first winning record we’ve had since I’ve been at this school,” he added.

“I thin It’s been since 2001 since St. Joe has made it anywhere,” Ross Schexnayder said.

The duo will join a loaded Louisiana roster in Champion Christian College.

“I was born and raised here, so obviously this was my home ground of recruiting,” head coach Dwain Roark said. “I see so much talent here in Louisiana, so it’s a must that I stick to recruiting here. I see so much talent in these guys,” he added.

