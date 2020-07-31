Advertisement

Alexandria Country Day holds a jump start program for students

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Country Day School held its Jump Start program for their students Around 120 students from Kindergarten through eighth grade got to participate in the week-long program.

Jump Start is a chance for students to get refreshed before starting a new grade, but this year, it served as a test trial for teachers to see how this school year will look.

Students in the second grade and below are not required to wear masks, however, many had one on them all week.

Students at Country Day are also advised to bring their own water bottles which will be refilled by teachers throughout the day. This is so students do not have to go and gather around water fountains.

Teachers are working to get students their own supplies for classes so they won’t have to share with one another when working in groups.

Tiffany Kinnison teaches second grade at Country Day and has used this week to change her classroom set up and adjust her teaching styles.

Kinnison said, “I have to remember that I cannot put my hand on their backs as much and be in their space. That’s very important to me, but I’ve had to find other ways to communicate that care and empathy. I have had to make myself stay shoulder to shoulder when I’m working one on one with a child, and obviously I wear my mask. Those are just little things that I’m having to practice, and I have a lot of years of me not doing it that way, so I’m grateful that I had this trial run.”

Every student’s temperature was checked before school each day, and the school said that they did not have to send any kids home this week because of a fever.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Country Day holds Jump Start Program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
This week Alexandria Country Day School held its jump start program for students.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

Education

INSIDE EDUCATION: How COVID-19 exposes learning difficulties for low-income, rural families

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing families to make tough choices for the upcoming school year.

Education

Alexandria hosting drive-thru ‘Back 2 School Supply Giveaway’ on Aug. 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Alexandria will host a drive-thru Back 2 School Supply Giveaway from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Latest News

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

DISTANCE LEARNING CONCERNS

Updated: 2 hours ago
Live at 5

News

Dr. Holcombe discusses rise in hospitalizations in Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Dr. David Holcombe to discuss Cenla's rise in hospitalizations despite an overall decrease across the state.

News

Interview: Mike Brunet

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Brunet explains why convalescent plasma is so important in the fight against COVID-19.

News

Rapides Parish schools plan strategy for in-class group work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
In Rapides Parish, teachers and students from different schools are gearing up for a unique school year.