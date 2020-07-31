Alexandria Country Day holds a jump start program for students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Country Day School held its Jump Start program for their students Around 120 students from Kindergarten through eighth grade got to participate in the week-long program.

Jump Start is a chance for students to get refreshed before starting a new grade, but this year, it served as a test trial for teachers to see how this school year will look.

Students in the second grade and below are not required to wear masks, however, many had one on them all week.

Students at Country Day are also advised to bring their own water bottles which will be refilled by teachers throughout the day. This is so students do not have to go and gather around water fountains.

Teachers are working to get students their own supplies for classes so they won’t have to share with one another when working in groups.

Tiffany Kinnison teaches second grade at Country Day and has used this week to change her classroom set up and adjust her teaching styles.

Kinnison said, “I have to remember that I cannot put my hand on their backs as much and be in their space. That’s very important to me, but I’ve had to find other ways to communicate that care and empathy. I have had to make myself stay shoulder to shoulder when I’m working one on one with a child, and obviously I wear my mask. Those are just little things that I’m having to practice, and I have a lot of years of me not doing it that way, so I’m grateful that I had this trial run.”

Every student’s temperature was checked before school each day, and the school said that they did not have to send any kids home this week because of a fever.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.