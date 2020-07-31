Advertisement

Alexandria hosting drive-thru ‘Back 2 School Supply Giveaway’ on Aug. 4

Back to School Flyer Alexandria
Back to School Flyer Alexandria(City of Alexandria)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The following information was provided to News Channel 5 by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The City of Alexandria will host a drive-thru Back 2 School Supply Giveaway from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the Alexander Fulton Mini Park in downtown Alexandria, which is the parking lot across from City Hall between Second and Third Streets.

Traditionally the City hosts an annual indoor Back to School Bash, but in light of social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, the City will host an outdoor drive-thru event. The supply giveaway is for children in grades K-12 and the children receiving supplies must be in the car at the event.

Drivers should enter the mini park at the entrance closest to the intersection of Third Street and Murray Street, just to the left of the downtown clock tower. They will exit back onto Murray Street at the outlet closest to Second Street. The two entrances to the mini park on Johnston Street will be closed.

Sakena Cannon, the youth program coordinator for the City of Alexandria, said supply packages will be grouped by age, with a supply kit designed for students in grades K-6 and another set for students in grades 7-12. The K-6 kits will include items such as folders, rulers, crayons, scissors and erasers. The 7-12 kits will feature items such as pens, pencils, highlighters, binders and loose-leaf paper.

Partnering with the City of Alexandria to provide the free school supplies are Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Louisiana State University of Alexandria and the Rapides Parish School Board. Also assisting with the distribution are DARE and Cenla Juvenile Officer’s Association.

(City of Alexandria)

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

