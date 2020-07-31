Former Menard Goalie Prepares for freshman season despite Pandemic “Push-back”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Due to the health and safety concerns arising from the impact of COVID-19, the American Southwest Conference (ASC) Council of Presidents decided to move all fall conference competition in fall sports (football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball) to the spring. However, incoming freshman goalie at Belhaven University, Emelea Futrell, isn’t allowing that to stop her grind.

“I’m excited. Everything being pushed back to the spring gives me time to get acclimated to college, get used to my classes and take everything in,” former Menard soccer player, Emelea Futrell said. “It’s better than having to jump right into a whole different responsibility,” she added.

In the early stages of the Corona virus, athletes were limited to working out from home. Months later, when the state of Louisiana slowly opened back up, Futrell found Rich-Fit, who trains many athletes in the CENLA area, to start prepping for her freshman season.

“This is my first time ever training a soccer player-working with Emelea is exciting,” owner of Rich Body Fitness, Richard Jefferson said. “She is a hard worker, she comes in early and stretches and I never have to tell her what to do. I can tell she’ll fit right into the Belhaven soccer teams system just by her work ethic,” he added.

Belhaven University soccer is set to report August 24th for the first day of workouts.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.