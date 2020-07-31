LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talks future of Fall sports

LOUISIANA (KALB) - Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Executive Director Eddie Bonine talked with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the future of Fall sports.

On July 27th, the LHSAA and Bonine released a memo informing member schools of its decision to keep the August 3rd permissive start date for football practice.

In the memo, Bonine stated that although the Governor extended Phase II until August, 7, which falls beyond the permissive start date, he decided to keep the start date after consulting with multiple groups and medical professionals.

However, Bonine did note that until Louisiana moved into Phase III and established a positive trend, the start of the regular football season would inevitably be adjusted. He also mentioned that he felt it was important that a communication was established with LHSAA member schools.

With teams allowed to start fall camps on August 3rd, the use of shoulder pads will be allowed beginning August 6th but with no contact.

