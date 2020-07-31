Advertisement

LSU unveils upcoming ‘masked up’ look with new splash shields

LSU unveiled its new splash shields for helmets to keep players safe.
LSU unveiled its new splash shields for helmets to keep players safe.(Source: LSU Football Equip Twitter)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As college football works out a plan to get athletes on the field safely, LSU has unveiled new splash shields designed to help protect players from COVID-19.

The team’s equipment department posted it on Twitter.

As you can see, the normal clear plastic visor that many players wear is extended to the bottom part of the facemask to block the droplets that cause coronavirus from spreading beyond that player. The shield also protects the player from droplets that could have been spread from someone else.

According to a report by CBSSports.com, other college football teams have designed similar face guards.

LSU is gearing up for a September 25 kick-off to the season after the SEC decided to push the start date back and move to a conference-only, 10-game season.

