New La. laws take effect Saturday

Close to 200 new laws take effect in Louisiana Saturday, Aug. 1. Click the links below to see which bills were signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Among the most talked-about laws is an expansion that allows doctors to recommend medical marijuana for any patient or medical condition they believe it will help.

Another law expands a ban on drivers and passengers from smoking cigarettes, pipes, or cigars if a child’s in the vehicle to also include vaping.

