Pelicans, Jazz kneel during national anthem

Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Before their first game, players from the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneeled during the National Anthem in solidarity.

Coaches and referees also joined the players at their first game to resume the season in Orlando. Each player sported a Black Lives Matter shirt as a Jon Batiste’s rendition of the national anthem played.

The NBA tweeted out the video capturing the moment here:

The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement about the kneel:

“The New Orleans Pelicans stand by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest. Collectively with the Utah Jazz, our organization joins the NBA in supporting our players and coaches. To promote meaningful change relative to social justice and racial equality, the New Orleans Pelicans have partnered with our players, staff, and coaches to create a Social Justice Leadership Alliance committed to furthering the discussion, listening and learning and taking action to make a positive change in our community and our country.”

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

