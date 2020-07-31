Rapides Parish schools plan strategy for in-class group work

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In Rapides Parish, teachers and students from different schools are gearing up for a unique school year.

Over in Ward Ten, at Tioga High School, students will be divided into either an ‘A’ group or a ‘B’ group, meaning one day they’ll come to class in person and the next, they’ll distance learn form home.

Principal Alan Lacombe tells us most classes can be done in the virtual setting, however, there are some upper-level courses like carpentry, welding, auto and EMT that may require some in-class group work.

Since these courses are specialized for juniors and seniors, there would only be a handful of students working together on a project in the classroom.

The school is also looking at virtual platforms such as google classroom and google meets so that students can still work together without having to meet in person.

At this point, Lacombe says nothing is off the table and it will be up to each individual teacher to figure out which option works best.

“One example that I gave is they may not actually be student-centered but a project where you may be using pipe cleaners like to do a cell in biology, we can hand that to them before they go home in a face-to-face instruction, show it to them, a teacher can even model it and save it on a google drive so a kid could go into the classroom, see how to actually do it and then while they’re at home, they’ll have all the pieces for them to put it together while they’re at home, so that’s just one way.”

With in-class EMT group activities, students will have their own face shields and gloves, and equipment will be cleaned in-between each student.

Administration in Ward Ten have been meeting five to six times a week to discuss virtual learning and other back to school activities.

