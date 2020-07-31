SEC-only football schedule eliminates LSU-Texas rematch; other changes for Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has revealed how the fall football season for the reigning national champion LSU Tigers will shape up, after months of speculation and questions.

The SEC has officially announced its teams will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The league also declared games won’t kick off until September 26 and the SEC Championship has been pushed back to December 19.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward released the following statement:

“Today is an exciting day for all of us who love college football in the SEC. The toughest conference in college football is going to battle it out in historic fashion. Tiger Stadium and our National Championship Football team will play host to five SEC opponents in a 10-game, all-SEC regular-season schedule. As a conference, we have been aligned in this process from the beginning and I want to thank Commissioner (Greg) Sankey for his leadership during this unprecedented time. There is still a great deal of work to be done and many important decisions to be made, but this is a big step in the right direction for our conference, our school, and our student-athletes. Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. We, as SEC member institutions, are continuing to engage in deliberate and informed discussions on planning for the safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff. We will continue to follow the guidance of medical professionals in our decision making, including the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. Together, and with the direction of state public health officials, we are focused on a safe return to competition.”

An LSU official said the capacity of Tiger Stadium hasn’t been decided yet and will be dictated by the state. LSU also doesn’t have the specific schedule or dates of the football season yet. LSU also plans to start communicating with season ticketholders soon.

The new changes mean the cancellation of the Tigers hosting the Texas Longhorns for a rematch of last year’s thrilling matchup in Austin. LSU was originally scheduled to host Ole Miss on Sept. 26.

The Tigers will then travel for two back-to-back road games against Florida and Arkansas. When they return home, they will face Mississippi State. LSU finishes out the final month of the regular season hosting Alabama and South Carolina for their home finale.

The last two games of the regular season will be on the road against Auburn and Texas A&M.

In addition to Texas, home games against UTSA and Nicholls State are also going away, along with a trip to Houston to play Rice.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools. An official revised schedule for the 2020 SEC football season will be announced at a later date following approval by SEC athletics directors.

Things such as tailgating and other game-day activities, including social distancing, face-covering, and other health measures consistent with guidelines will be decided upon and announced at a later date.

