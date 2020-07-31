Advertisement

SEC-only football schedule eliminates LSU-Texas rematch; other changes for Tigers

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron cheers during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron cheers during the first half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Josh Auzenne and Jacques Doucet
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has revealed how the fall football season for the reigning national champion LSU Tigers will shape up, after months of speculation and questions.

The SEC has officially announced its teams will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. The league also declared games won’t kick off until September 26 and the SEC Championship has been pushed back to December 19.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward released the following statement:

“Today is an exciting day for all of us who love college football in the SEC. The toughest conference in college football is going to battle it out in historic fashion. Tiger Stadium and our National Championship Football team will play host to five SEC opponents in a 10-game, all-SEC regular-season schedule. As a conference, we have been aligned in this process from the beginning and I want to thank Commissioner (Greg) Sankey for his leadership during this unprecedented time. There is still a great deal of work to be done and many important decisions to be made, but this is a big step in the right direction for our conference, our school, and our student-athletes. Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. We, as SEC member institutions, are continuing to engage in deliberate and informed discussions on planning for the safety of student-athletes, coaches, and staff. We will continue to follow the guidance of medical professionals in our decision making, including the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. Together, and with the direction of state public health officials, we are focused on a safe return to competition.”

An LSU official said the capacity of Tiger Stadium hasn’t been decided yet and will be dictated by the state. LSU also doesn’t have the specific schedule or dates of the football season yet. LSU also plans to start communicating with season ticketholders soon.

The new changes mean the cancellation of the Tigers hosting the Texas Longhorns for a rematch of last year’s thrilling matchup in Austin. LSU was originally scheduled to host Ole Miss on Sept. 26.

The Tigers will then travel for two back-to-back road games against Florida and Arkansas. When they return home, they will face Mississippi State. LSU finishes out the final month of the regular season hosting Alabama and South Carolina for their home finale.

The last two games of the regular season will be on the road against Auburn and Texas A&M.

In addition to Texas, home games against UTSA and Nicholls State are also going away, along with a trip to Houston to play Rice.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools. An official revised schedule for the 2020 SEC football season will be announced at a later date following approval by SEC athletics directors.

Things such as tailgating and other game-day activities, including social distancing, face-covering, and other health measures consistent with guidelines will be decided upon and announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Pelicans, Jazz kneel during national anthem

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Before their first game, players from the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneeled during the National Anthem in solidarity.

College

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 1 hours ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

Sports

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talks future of Fall sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talked with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the future of Fall sports.

Sports

Two St. Joseph baseball players sign for the first time in over 20 Years

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Two of st Joseph’s graduating seniors just became the first two baseball players to receive a four-year full college scholarships. Both Ross Schexnayder and Raylon Meche signed to Champion Christian College to pursue their college dream.

Latest News

Sports

Keith Fox talks about Johnny Downs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with the president of the Alexandria Dixie Softball League Keith Fox about the current state of Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria.

Sports

Keith Fox talks about Johnny Downs

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with Keith Fox about the current state of Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria.

College

LSU switches to mobile ticketing for 2020 football season

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
Gone are the days of season ticket books or paper tickets, including print-at-home tickets, for fans attending LSU home football games.

College

REPORT: Majority of SEC ADs approve idea of conference-only, 10-game schedule

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
The SEC is moving closer to an agreement on a conference-only schedule of 10 games.

State

‘We’re not going to blink’: Coach O says LSU football team preparing to kick off as scheduled

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By Nick Gremillion
Orgeron said he believed only two players currently had COVID-19.

Sports

Back to School: CENLA Athletes excited for Senior year despite COVID changes

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) approved minimum statewide health and safety standards last week for the reopening of K-12 schools in the 2020-2021 school year, and local athletes are ready for their senior year.