Snapper landing estimates released by Wildlife and Fisheries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has released their red snapper landing estimates as of July 19, 2020.

In the nine weeks since the season opened on May 22, the department says 75 percent of Louisiana’s 2020 private recreational allocation of red snappers has been harvested.

Guidelines for the remaining season:

· Weekends only (Friday, Saturday, Sundays)

· Daily bag limit of two fish per person

· 16-inch minimum total length limit

The department urges anglers to participate in electronic reporting of snapper harvesting to improve data collection.

More information on the 2020 season can be found HERE.

