CENLA WEATHER ROUNDUP
Daily temperature readings and precipitation amounts from around Central Louisiana.
|LOCATION
|LOW TEMP
|HIGH TEMP
|PRECIPITATION
|Acme
|75
|92
|0.10
|Alexandria (AEX)
|73
|92
|0.25
|Ball/Tioga
|72
|95
|0.30
|Bentley
|73
|94
|.51
|Bunkie
|72
|94
|0.51
|Centerpoint/Effie
|74
|96
|0.13
|Colfax
|73
|96
|0.60
|DeRidder Airport
|72
|94
|N/A
|Eunice
|72
|94
|0.05
|Fort Polk
|70
|94
|0.52
|Jena
|71
|94
|0.65
|Jonesville
|72
|93
|0.22
|Leesville
|71
|95
|1.05
|LSU-Alexandria
|72
|93
|0.05
|Many
|72
|91
|0.46
|Marksville
|75
|96
|0.09
|Monterey
|74
|93
|0.23
|Natchitoches Airport
|71
|93
|0.59
|Oakdale Airport
|72
|94
|N/A
|Oak Hill
|73
|94
|0.05
|Opelousas
|72
|90
|0.07
|Pitkin
|70
|94
|1.24
|Pineville (Esler Airport)
|73
|95
|0.08
|Plaucheville
|73
|92
|0.38
|Vidalia
|73
|91
|0.15
|Ville Platte
|72
|95
|0.17
|Winnfield
|72
|93
|1.23
REMARKS: The central Louisiana average low was a rain-cooled 72.2 degrees; long-term average is 73.
-The average max temp was 93.8 degrees, which was the highest since July 22nd. Highest readings were 96 degrees at Marksville, Brouillette, Hargis, Simpson, and Colfax.
-Areal rainfall coverage was 90+%.
-Average amount 0.49 inches; 16% of the totals were an inch or higher.
-The highest rainfall total evaded the above locations: Hornbeck (2.01); Toledo Bend Dam (1.85); Joyce in Winn Parish (1.83)
-Strong wind prompted severe t-storm warnings for several parishes during the afternoon/evening. There were a couple of wind damage reports near Colfax and Pollock in Grant Parish.
