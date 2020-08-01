Advertisement

CENLA WEATHER ROUNDUP

Daily temperature readings and precipitation amounts from around Central Louisiana.
(KALB)
By Tom Konvicka
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
LOCATIONLOW TEMPHIGH TEMPPRECIPITATION
Acme75920.10
Alexandria (AEX)73920.25
Ball/Tioga72950.30
Bentley7394.51
Bunkie72940.51
Centerpoint/Effie74960.13
Colfax73960.60
DeRidder Airport7294N/A
Eunice72940.05
Fort Polk70940.52
Jena71940.65
Jonesville72930.22
Leesville71951.05
LSU-Alexandria72930.05
Many72910.46
Marksville75960.09
Monterey74930.23
Natchitoches Airport71930.59
Oakdale Airport7294N/A
Oak Hill73940.05
Opelousas72900.07
Pitkin70941.24
Pineville (Esler Airport)73950.08
Plaucheville73920.38
Vidalia73910.15
Ville Platte72950.17
Winnfield72931.23

REMARKS: The central Louisiana average low was a rain-cooled 72.2 degrees; long-term average is 73.

-The average max temp was 93.8 degrees, which was the highest since July 22nd. Highest readings were 96 degrees at Marksville, Brouillette, Hargis, Simpson, and Colfax.

-Areal rainfall coverage was 90+%.

-Average amount 0.49 inches; 16% of the totals were an inch or higher.

-The highest rainfall total evaded the above locations: Hornbeck (2.01); Toledo Bend Dam (1.85); Joyce in Winn Parish (1.83)

-Strong wind prompted severe t-storm warnings for several parishes during the afternoon/evening. There were a couple of wind damage reports near Colfax and Pollock in Grant Parish.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

News

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Friday's forecast calls for scattered possibilities of showers and t-storms, along with a low-end chance of possible severe weather during the PM hours.

Weather

Lakes and Rivers Report

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Hall
Lakes and Rivers Report

Weather

Tyler's Overnight Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
The next few days calls for having the rain gear nearby as we will see scattered possibilities of showers and t-storms. Stay dry!

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
A gulf depression strengthened into a tropical storm late Thursday.

Weather

7/6 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT
Morning Forecast

Weather

6/30 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT
Morning Forecast

Weather

Adaleigh's Morning Forecast 6/29

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT

News

6/26 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
Morning Forecast

Weather

6-24 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT
Morning Forecast