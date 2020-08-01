CENLA WEATHER ROUNDUP

LOCATION LOW TEMP HIGH TEMP PRECIPITATION Acme 75 92 0.10 Alexandria (AEX) 73 92 0.25 Ball/Tioga 72 95 0.30 Bentley 73 94 .51 Bunkie 72 94 0.51 Centerpoint/Effie 74 96 0.13 Colfax 73 96 0.60 DeRidder Airport 72 94 N/A Eunice 72 94 0.05 Fort Polk 70 94 0.52 Jena 71 94 0.65 Jonesville 72 93 0.22 Leesville 71 95 1.05 LSU-Alexandria 72 93 0.05 Many 72 91 0.46 Marksville 75 96 0.09 Monterey 74 93 0.23 Natchitoches Airport 71 93 0.59 Oakdale Airport 72 94 N/A Oak Hill 73 94 0.05 Opelousas 72 90 0.07 Pitkin 70 94 1.24 Pineville (Esler Airport) 73 95 0.08 Plaucheville 73 92 0.38 Vidalia 73 91 0.15 Ville Platte 72 95 0.17 Winnfield 72 93 1.23

REMARKS: The central Louisiana average low was a rain-cooled 72.2 degrees; long-term average is 73.

-The average max temp was 93.8 degrees, which was the highest since July 22nd. Highest readings were 96 degrees at Marksville, Brouillette, Hargis, Simpson, and Colfax.

-Areal rainfall coverage was 90+%.

-Average amount 0.49 inches; 16% of the totals were an inch or higher.

-The highest rainfall total evaded the above locations: Hornbeck (2.01); Toledo Bend Dam (1.85); Joyce in Winn Parish (1.83)

-Strong wind prompted severe t-storm warnings for several parishes during the afternoon/evening. There were a couple of wind damage reports near Colfax and Pollock in Grant Parish.

