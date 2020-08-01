Advertisement

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.(AP Graphics)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Almost 400 people in 31 states have gotten sick.

Bakersfield, California-based Thomson International, Inc. Is the likely source of the infected onions, according to the FDA.

The company says it is recalling all varieties of onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the first cases of salmonella were reported between June 19 and July 11.

The FDA is still investigating the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mysterious seeds arrive by mail

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
As people across the country have reported receiving mysterious packages of seeds, now some Louisianans are getting them too. Here’s what agriculture officials say about the mystery seeds.

News

New Louisiana laws start August 1

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Close to 200 new laws take effect in Louisiana Saturday, Aug. 1.

National

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas as Florida prepares

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Officials in Florida said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning Friday night.

Politics

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Latest News

National

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

Updated: 1 hour ago
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

Education

Alexandria Country Day holds a jump start program for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Country Day holds a jump start program for students.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Country Day holds Jump Start Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
This week Alexandria Country Day School held its jump start program for students.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

Education

INSIDE EDUCATION: How COVID-19 exposes learning difficulties for low-income, rural families

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing families to make tough choices for the upcoming school year.