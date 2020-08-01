Advertisement

Trump says he’ll act to ban TikTok in US as soon as Saturday

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Trump made the announcement to reporters Friday on Air Force One as he returned from Florida.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said.

U.S. lawmakers have raised intelligence and privacy concerns about the company’s ownership. The company has denied allegations that it shares user data with the Chinese government.

The move comes as Trump has ratcheted up tensions with China during the coronavirus pandemic and stalled trade negotiations between the two nations.

The company’s operations in the U.S. has been under review by the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

Trump said he could use emergency economic powers or an executive order to enforce the action, insisting, “I have that authority.”

___

Miller reported from Washington.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mysterious seeds arrive by mail

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
As people across the country have reported receiving mysterious packages of seeds, now some Louisianans are getting them too. Here’s what agriculture officials say about the mystery seeds.

News

New Louisiana laws start August 1

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Close to 200 new laws take effect in Louisiana Saturday, Aug. 1.

National

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas as Florida prepares

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By DANICA COTA
Officials in Florida said they were closing beaches, marinas and parks in Miami-Dade County beginning Friday night.

National

Red onions linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has linked red onions to a multi-state outbreak of salmonella.

Latest News

National

Coca-Cola to debut ’Coke with Coffee’ next year

Updated: 1 hour ago
It will combine regular Coke with Brazilian coffee and it comes in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel.

Education

Alexandria Country Day holds a jump start program for students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Country Day holds a jump start program for students.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses China sanctions against him

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Country Day holds Jump Start Program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
This week Alexandria Country Day School held its jump start program for students.

Education

Local back-to-school resources

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julie Blalock and Austin Sober
Check back for more links and updates on local school resources.

Education

INSIDE EDUCATION: How COVID-19 exposes learning difficulties for low-income, rural families

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing families to make tough choices for the upcoming school year.