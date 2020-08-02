Advertisement

Cenla Juvenile Officers Association holds school supply giveaway

Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Covid-19 pandemic has left a number of people without jobs and that poses a challenge for those with children that are getting ready to head back to school either face to face or in person.

The Cenla Juvenile Officers Association knows that a lot of families in the community are facing the challenge of buying school supplies right now, so they’ve stepped up to help. On Saturday, August 1st the CJOA held a “Grab and Go” school supply giveaway at the Public Safety Complex. Families were able to drive up and get a bag of school supplies without having to get out of their cars.

Two hundred bags of school supplies were available at the event and that’s exactly how many bags were given away. There’s another chance for families to get these “Grab and Go” school supplies on Tuesday, August 4th at the Alexander Fulton Mini Park in downtown Alexandria from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

