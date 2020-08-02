Ol’ Mel’s Farm Preview

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If you’re looking for some family fun, there’s a place in Cenla that welcomes families, to explore animals on a one-on-one level. At Ol‘ Mel’s Farm, you can pet animals like Scottish Highland cows, sheep, chickens, rabbits, ducks, geese, and miniature horses.

Owner Melanie Moore explained, by appointment only your family can take a free visit to the farm, with Moore personally teaching visitors about the animals. Visits are free, but party bookings are not, and the animals do appreciate tips.

News Channel 5 would like to send a happy birthday to visitors Hayden and Harper, who celebrated their 4th birthday.

For more information about Ol‘ Mel’s Farm visit their website.

