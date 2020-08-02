Advertisement

Ol’ Mel’s Farm Preview

A Cenla family friendly petting zoo
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - If you’re looking for some family fun, there’s a place in Cenla that welcomes families, to explore animals on a one-on-one level. At Ol‘ Mel’s Farm, you can pet animals like Scottish Highland cows, sheep, chickens, rabbits, ducks, geese, and miniature horses.

Owner Melanie Moore explained, by appointment only your family can take a free visit to the farm, with Moore personally teaching visitors about the animals. Visits are free, but party bookings are not, and the animals do appreciate tips.

News Channel 5 would like to send a happy birthday to visitors Hayden and Harper, who celebrated their 4th birthday.

For more information about Ol‘ Mel’s Farm visit their website.

