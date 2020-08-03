Anacoco Lake drawdown

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Boaters should be on the lookout when visiting Anacoco Lake, as the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin lowering the lake Aug. 3.

This is part of the lake's regularly scheduled maintenance, which happens every seven years.

The drawdown does give residents time to catch up on maintenance that needs to be done to their property.

"Most lakes about seven years in they peaked out and Anacoco lake has a turbidity problem," Jason Nolde, the chairman of the Vernon Parish Lake Commission, said. "The lake looks kind of like chocolate milk right now. It's pretty muddy looking, and with the rain, we're getting it's a little bit worse. So, the drawdowns will help with the lake's clarity and allows for a little bit of vegetation to grow. So, we'll start the drawdown this coming Monday. It also allows the landowners around the lake time to work on their docks, [and] work on their boat houses."

The commission will close the gate and let the lake refill on January 15, 2021.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for Anacoco Lake in Vernon Parish to start on August 3, 2020. The lake was scheduled for a drawdown during 2019 to stay on a seven-year rotation, but was delayed one year due to the Vernon Lake dam repairs that lasted well into 2019. Improvements in bottom sediment compaction, aquatic weed abundance and maintenance by parish government and landowners are to be completed during this dewatering.

During the 2020 drawdown, the lake level will be lowered 8 feet below pool stage at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per day and maintained between 8 to 10 feet below pool stage. The control structure will be closed on or about January 15, 2021, to allow water levels to return to normal.

During the drawdown, boaters are advised to use caution when on the water as numerous obstructions that are not normally seen are present.

For details regarding the management of Anacoco Lake, refer to the “Anacoco Lake Management Plan: Part A (Lake History and Management Issues)” and “Part B (Waterbody Evaluation and Management Recommendations).”

For additional information regarding the drawdown, contact Sean Kinney, LDWF Biologist Manager, at skinney@wlf.la.gov or at (337) 491-2575.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources. LDWF receives no state general funding and depends on license sales as a major funding source.