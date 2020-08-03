Advertisement

Central Louisiana football teams prep for first day of practice

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Starting Monday, Louisiana high school football looks to return with teams essentially beginning practice.

It just won’t be with big hits and shoulder pads.

“No one is going to be at a disadvantage if they don’t want to start Monday, or even if the superintendent or principal says that they’re not ready,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said.

Teams can use hand shields, pop-up dummies, and do 7-on-7 drills. Teams can only practice with groups of 25 players.

For many like Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount, the season brings excitement. “We’re really excited as a team and so am I,” Mount said. “We’ve definitely gotten better and improved a lot.”

Mount has trained all summer with a quarterback trainer. He believes the extra work he did during quarantine will pay off.

“Everything we do is game-like drills and situations. It’s all relative to game-like stuff,” Mount said.

For many coaches, practice means they'll have to be more creative.

“There’s no perfect formula for this as coaches, athletic directors, as principals, and as a leader,” Northwood head coach Justin Webb said.

“It’s hard to keep a bunch of teenagers socially distant,” Pineville head coach Darin Moore said.

The Northwood Gators are a Class 1A school. They’ll have about 30 players coming into camp, which means their practice groups will be much smaller.

“It’ll mostly be business as usual,” Webb said. “It’ll be a lot of teaching. We’ll get a chance to slow down in some areas. It’s a blessing in some instances for me. You can slow down instead of diving off big-time into the scheme.”

For schools like Pineville, they’ll enter camp with 94 players. They’ll break their team into groups of 25 for varsity and for junior varsity.

“Obviously, we have to be smart with what we’re trying to do while being adaptable,” Moore said. “We’re not trying to change how our practice effort is.”

Once August 6th comes, players can wear shoulder pads, but non-contact rules will still be in effect.

From there, the LHSAA will be in limbo. Things will depend on when Louisiana moves into Phase III.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Louisiana high school football teams can start practice

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Louisiana high school football looks to return as teams can essentially begin practicing.

Sports

Wildcats welcome David Castillo as new men’s soccer coach

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
With an eye on the future and the Wildcats’ move to the NAIA, Louisiana College has named David Castillo as LC’s new head men’s soccer coach, Athletics Director Reni Mason announced on Monday.

Sports

Former Menard Goalie Prepares for freshman season despite Pandemic “Push-back”

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Former Menard Goalie Prepares for freshman season despite Pandemic “Push-back”

Sports

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talks future of Fall sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talked with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the future of Fall sports.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Pelicans, Jazz kneel during national anthem

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT
Before their first game, players from the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneeled during the National Anthem in solidarity.

College

SEC-only football schedule eliminates LSU-Texas rematch; other changes for Tigers

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne and Jacques Doucet
The SEC has revealed how the fall football season for the reigning national champion LSU Tigers will shape up, after months of speculation and questions.

College

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

Sports

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talks future of Fall sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talked with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the future of Fall sports.

Sports

Two St. Joseph baseball players sign for the first time in over 20 Years

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Two of st Joseph’s graduating seniors just became the first two baseball players to receive a four-year full college scholarships. Both Ross Schexnayder and Raylon Meche signed to Champion Christian College to pursue their college dream.

Sports

Keith Fox talks about Johnny Downs

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick spoke with the president of the Alexandria Dixie Softball League Keith Fox about the current state of Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria.