Central Louisiana football teams prep for first day of practice

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Starting Monday, Louisiana high school football looks to return with teams essentially beginning practice.

It just won’t be with big hits and shoulder pads.

“No one is going to be at a disadvantage if they don’t want to start Monday, or even if the superintendent or principal says that they’re not ready,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said.

Teams can use hand shields, pop-up dummies, and do 7-on-7 drills. Teams can only practice with groups of 25 players.

For many like Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount, the season brings excitement. “We’re really excited as a team and so am I,” Mount said. “We’ve definitely gotten better and improved a lot.”

Mount has trained all summer with a quarterback trainer. He believes the extra work he did during quarantine will pay off.

“Everything we do is game-like drills and situations. It’s all relative to game-like stuff,” Mount said.

For many coaches, practice means they'll have to be more creative.

“There’s no perfect formula for this as coaches, athletic directors, as principals, and as a leader,” Northwood head coach Justin Webb said.

“It’s hard to keep a bunch of teenagers socially distant,” Pineville head coach Darin Moore said.

The Northwood Gators are a Class 1A school. They’ll have about 30 players coming into camp, which means their practice groups will be much smaller.

“It’ll mostly be business as usual,” Webb said. “It’ll be a lot of teaching. We’ll get a chance to slow down in some areas. It’s a blessing in some instances for me. You can slow down instead of diving off big-time into the scheme.”

For schools like Pineville, they’ll enter camp with 94 players. They’ll break their team into groups of 25 for varsity and for junior varsity.

“Obviously, we have to be smart with what we’re trying to do while being adaptable,” Moore said. “We’re not trying to change how our practice effort is.”

Once August 6th comes, players can wear shoulder pads, but non-contact rules will still be in effect.

From there, the LHSAA will be in limbo. Things will depend on when Louisiana moves into Phase III.

