Former Grant Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested for second degree rape

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT
GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - In late July 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (LSP BOI) was contacted by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office (GPSO) to investigate a complaint of an alleged rape involving one of their deputies.

The alleged offense occurred while the former deputy was off-duty and not acting in an official capacity. The former deputy was identified as Bobby Aaron Dykes, 23, of Dry Prong.  

After an investigation, LSP obtained an arrest warrant for Dykes.  He was arrested on August 3 for one count of second degree rape and was booked into the Grant Parish Detention Center.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted LSP BOI with the investigation. There is no further information available at this time. Questions related to Dykes’ employment status and work history should be directed to GPSO.

