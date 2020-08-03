Lawsuit: Louisiana doing too little to protect voting rights

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Voting rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit against Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

The organizations say Louisiana is doing too little to protect ballot access in its November and December elections and should widen mail-in voting options amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP, the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and voters from Baton Rouge and Hammond.

Ardoin crafted an emergency plan for the state’s July and August elections that increased early voting and expanded mail-in balloting. But no such plan has been offered so far for the fall elections.

