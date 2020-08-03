Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on Fern Street

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning on Fern Street.

On August 3, around 3:05 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 100 block of Fern Street in reference to gunshots being fired in the area. Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish where they are listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you have any additional information in regards to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

Anonymous Tips by Smartphone:

You may also provide tips that will be anonymous via our TipSubmit Product. Simply send the tip by using your smartphones (download the free application) or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message. You can also submit a Web Tip from our Police Protection page.

Check it out: http://www.tipsubmit.com/

