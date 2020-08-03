Advertisement

Pineville, Many, Jena OMV offices announce schedule changes

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - According to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, changes are coming to local Office of Motor Vehicle offices.

The Jena and Many OMV offices will open Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning August 4.

The Pineville OMV will be available by appointment only, starting August 5. You can call them at (318) 487-5949.

Visit www.EXPRESSLANE.org for an accurate, up-to-date, and complete list of open OMV offices and operating hours. Customers can find nearby locations by selecting the “Open Office” icon on the OMV homepage. After selecting the appropriate office, customers can view in-office services, operating hours, and additional location information. 

Customers seeking reinstatements are reminded to check their driver’s license status online at www.EXPRESSLANE.org. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV services. 

Reinstatements will ONLY be provided via phone, mail, or a Public Tag Agency utilizing one of the following options:

OMV Call Center: 225-925-6146 – Option No. 3

OMV Mail Center: P.O. Box 64886 Baton Rouge, La. 70896

Contact your local PTA to ensure they can provide the reinstatement service you need.

