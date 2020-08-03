Advertisement

Rapides Police Jury responds to City’s push for ownership of Confederate monument

RPPJ wants 9th JDC to declare Parish sole owner of statue
Rapides Parish Confederate monument outside of the Parish courthouse
Rapides Parish Confederate monument outside of the Parish courthouse
By Brooke Buford
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury has responded to a civil petition from the City of Alexandria, in response to the City’s effort to be declared the official owner of the Confederate monument outside of the Parish courthouse. The City is pushing to remove the statue from the place it is currently placed.

Back in June, City Attorney David Williams filed a petition to have the Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court declare the City the sole owner of the statue, which according to newspaper records, was donated back in 1914 and placed at the courthouse in 1962. The petition was served to both the Rapides Parish Police Jury and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the group that raised the money and presented the statute more than 100 years ago.

In its response, the RPPJ wants to be declared the sole legal owner of the statue. But, in the event the 9th JDC believes there’s a co-ownership, the Parish believes it’s one of the legal owners - either alongside the United Daughters of the Confederacy, or with the group and the City.

There hasn’t been a response yet from the United Daughters of the Confederacy. There’s no court date to determine the matter yet.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

