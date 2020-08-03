RoyOMartin announces safety and personnel updates

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RoyOMartin) - RoyOMartin has announced that its land and timber department has completed 13 years without an OSHA-recordable injury, effective August 2.

Logging and forestry have historically been among the most dangerous occupations in North America. Given those statistics and the vast amount of timberland managed by RoyOMartin foresters—nearly 550,000 acres—this accomplishment is especially noteworthy. For additional information, including remarks from company leaders, click here.

Additionally, RoyOMartin Senior Director of Human Resources Connie Baker has been appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards to serve on the Louisiana Women’s Policy and Research Commission. The only member from the Central Louisiana region and the manufacturing industry, she was considered for this position due to her “expertise in business or industry,” according to the Louisiana State Legislature’s website.

The commission serves to identify issues currently impacting Louisiana women in terms of their economic stability, education, and overall health and well-being. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2020 RoyOMartin. All rights reserved.