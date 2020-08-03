Advertisement

Website provides free activities for pre-school aged children

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KALB) - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing parents to make tough decisions regarding child care.

For parents opting out of daycare, kids spending too much time at home could be harmful to their brain development. One website is hoping to supply children with games and activities to keep them away from phone screens.

“Parents are really craving a few moments of peace and independent play and there’s nothing better than a set of toys and activities,” Jessica Rolph, co-founder and CEO of Lovevery said.

Lovevery.com provides parents with free games and activities that in most cases do not require a trip to the store. Kids can learn fine motor skills from age-appropriate crafts to healthy brain development from Montessori projects.

Rolph says parents should try everything they can to prevent their kids from spending too much time watching TV or on cellphones.

“Kids nowadays get so little time to explore their environment and be free without activities and schedules,” Rolph said. “That’s one of the gifts of this time is that the kids are getting a lot more downtime and free time.”

She says even if a child says they’re bored, there’s still a lesson to be learned.

“Research shows when a child says they’re bored, they’ll come up with their own ideas,” she said.

Rolph says even during difficult times try to encourage your kids to be creative and take advantage of the world around them.

