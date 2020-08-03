Advertisement

Wildcats welcome David Castillo as new men’s soccer coach

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LC Sports Information) - With an eye on the future and the Wildcats’ move to the NAIA, Louisiana College has named David Castillo as LC’s new head men’s soccer coach, Athletics Director Reni Mason announced on Monday. 

“We are pleased to add another outstanding, emerging leader to our cadre of head coaches at Louisiana College with the appointment of Coach David Castillo as our head coach for men’s soccer,” said Louisiana College President, Dr. Rick Brewer. “His experience and commitment to the total development of the student-athletes he will lead will underscore the mission and vision of Louisiana College.” 

Castillo, a native of Riverview, Fla., has seen success everywhere he’s coached. He comes to Louisiana College from Southeastern University of Florida where he served as an assistant coach on the women’s team. In his lone season with the Fire, SEU finished 19-5, 9-1 in The Sun Conference, and advanced to the NAIA National Championship Tournament semifinals. On that team was the NAIA’s National Player of the Year, who was one of five Fire players to receive NAIA All-American nods, two on the first team, two on the third team, and one honorable mention. The team finished the season ranked #4 in the final NAIA Top 25 poll, following the tournament. At the same time, Castillo served as associate head coach at the nearby Seffner Christian Academy.

He started his collegiate coaching career at his alma mater, Florida College, including two years as the head coach of the women’s team while also serving as an assistant on the men’s team. In his first season at the helm of the Falcons women’s team, he saw them through to the 2017 United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Championship Tournament and was ranked #7 in the final USCAA poll. In 2018, FC’s debut season in the NAIA’s Southern States Athletic Conference, the Falcons women qualified for the SSAC postseason championship tournament while also receiving a number one ranking in the USCAA Coaches’ Poll. He also set up Florida College’s first soccer ID camp to assist with recruiting. 

“First off, I want to thank Dr. Brewer, Coach Mason, and Louisiana College for allowing me the opportunity to lead the men’s program back to the NAIA,” said Castillo. “Once I heard Coach Mason’s vision for the men’s soccer program, I knew LC was the perfect fit. I look forward to fielding a competitive team and instilling Christian values in every player who comes through our program.” 

Castillo was a four-year starter for Florida College, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in elementary education and earned the privilege of wearing the captain’s armband for the Falcons. He also played semi-pro for Greater Tampa Bay FC and was an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Marauders, another semi-pro club. Castillo replaces Claudy St. Louis, who resigned earlier this summer.

Copyright 2020 LC Sports Information. All rights reserved.

