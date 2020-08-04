Advertisement

APD seeking missing juvenile

Savannah Roberts
Savannah Roberts(APD)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Savannah Roberts, 16 years old, height 5′4″, weight 150 lbs., was last seen on August 02, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. wearing white gym shorts and a green pullover.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Juvenile Division at 318-449-5099.

