APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Savannah Roberts, 16 years old, height 5′4″, weight 150 lbs., was last seen on August 02, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. wearing white gym shorts and a green pullover.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Juvenile Division at 318-449-5099.

