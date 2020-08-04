Advertisement

Appeals court: NOAA can’t make rules for offshore fish farms

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seal
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration seal(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration/AP)
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The federal appeals court in New Orleans upholds a decision that threw out rules to regulate fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the law giving authority over fisheries to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration does not also let it set rules for fish farms. NOAA says it is reviewing the decision.

An attorney for people who challenged the rules says that unless Congress passes an aquaculture law, he thinks it’s “the final nail in the coffin for industrial aquaculture in federal waters.”

