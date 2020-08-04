Advertisement

Buckeye’s Paulk signs to Champion Christian College

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Champion Christian College picks up their fifth CENLA baseball player-adding Buckeye’s pitcher Kaleb Paulk to their incoming freshman class.

“I’m just ready to get back on the field so I can better myself, get bigger and stronger and do the best I can for my team and myself,” pitcher Kaleb Paulk said. “Coach Roark has been great throughout this whole process. He’s a really good coach and he’s put a lot of faith in us, so I think we’ll have a really fun year,” he added,

Paulk joins a stacked Louisiana roster that includes 15 others from across the state of Louisiana.

“I think it’s pretty cool that Coach Roark stays within his roots,” Paulk said. “It just means we are a special group,” he added.

The CCC signee finished his senior season with a .339 batting average and 39 strikeouts in the last 28 innings pitched. Paulk credits all of his success to his parents.

“I credit my father for always being there to practice with me and push me to be better. My mom is also a key part of where I’m at today because she is just always there at every game showing her support. I truly believe that they have helped me believe in myself, and when I did that, I allowed God to do the rest,” Paulk said.

