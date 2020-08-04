Fort Polk hopes to save taxpayers millions

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fort Polk recently made a decision that they hope will save taxpayers millions, as they prepare for their upcoming rotation in August.

“The waterway will save approximately $10 million, and that is money we save taxpayers,” Colonel (Col.) Anthony King, the chief financial officer at Fort Polk, said.

The military installation believes it would cost less to use the waterways rather than the railroad.

“All of the installations that are in the Central part of the United States,” Col. King continued explaining. “We are trying to test using waterway and the river to come down and eventually head to the fort.”

Transporting this equipment through the railroad system would cost about $15 to $20 million, whereas the river only costs $5 million.

“From here we are moving equipment out to JRTC,” Major Jason Day, the support operations officer for the 2nd Brigade 101 Combat Team, said.

The equipment came from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and contains more than 1,000 pieces.

“It is all about readiness,” Brigadier General (BG) Patrick D. Frank, the commanding general of Fort Polk and JRTC, said. “So, this is a brigade combat team demonstrating their readiness. One of their tasks they have to be able to execute their six tasks is to conduct expeditionary deployment operations, and that’s what you see here today.”

The City of Alexandria is just glad to offer a helping hand.

“We’re glad to be a part of it,” Jeff Hall, the mayor of Alexandria. “Glad to be apart of the airpark and its assistance and supplements as well, and all of the other moving parts that make the box which is the Fort Polk Joint Readiness Training Center what it is today.”

The rotation will begin in mid-August.

