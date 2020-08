(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address Louisiana’s coronavirus response Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

KALB will stream the event on this page and on Facebook.

Edwards issued a PSA to people 29 and younger, who, on average, make up around 30% or more of the new cases daily, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

