La., Calif. attorneys general ask federal government for more access to remdesivir

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra are leading a multi-state bipartisan effort urging multiple federal government organizations (U.S. Health and Human Services, the National Institute of Health, and the Food and Drug Administration) to increase the availability of remdesivir.

Remdesivir, which is manufactured by Gilead Sciences, has shown some promising results in reducing mortality and hospitalization from COVID-19.

“Protecting the public during this pandemic does not need to be partisan; and I am grateful that General Becerra and our colleagues from across the political aisles have come together in this cause. Americans ill from COVID-19 should have options in their medical treatment, and today’s petition will hopefully ensure they can access and afford remdesivir,” said Landry. “Despite millions and millions of taxpayer-funded assistance, Gilead has neither established a reasonable price nor met the health and safety needs of the public. So our bipartisan coalition is calling on the federal government to exercise its rights to help increase the supply of remdesivir and lower its price.”

“During this unprecedented crisis, we must use every possible resource and tool available to save the lives of Americans who are falling ill from COVID-19,” said Becerra. “With Coronavirus cases rising across the nation, our leaders must step up and do what is best for the people. We cannot afford to leave the supply of this critical medication to chance and the whims of the marketplace when it was funded in part by taxpayer dollars. It is time for the Trump Administration to work with our bipartisan coalition of states to help increase the availability and affordability of remdesivir.”

The below information was provided by Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office:

A copy of the letter can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

