Leesville’s Jacob Mount sharpens craft with trainer

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season. Like many, he wanted to polish up his game in the offseason.

“I needed to work on mechanics, footwork, decision-making, and going over route concepts,” Mount said.

He decided to link up with a quarterback training specialist.

James Washington owns Quarterback Mechanix based out of New Orleans. He’s been training athletes since 2017.

“It’s all about the small details,” Washington said. “It’s the footwork, the hip placement, your elbows, your shoulders. Everything works together for a quarterback.” Here’s the thing.

Jacob and James drive to Lafayette for their training sessions, which is two hours for both.

“Jacob and I have been working together for about three months now,” Washington said. “We meet in the middle. Usually every week, he’s out there either in a group or a private session. He’s gotten a lot better.”

“Everything we do it game-like drills and situations,” Mount said. “It’s all relative to game-like stuff.

In 2019, Mount threw for 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He believes his pick numbers were high because of decision making, and he feels he’s grown from it during the offseason.

“It’s gotten a lot better with watching the film, going over what mistakes I made, and how to improve,” Mount said. “It’s just ball security.”

Mount's training recently paid off when he earned his first college offer from Lagrange College.

“It really helped me and my confidence,” Mount said. “It got me excited for the season coming up and really made me miss football.”

Leesville returns weapons to help the offense flourish. Mount believes that his training and work with the team will pay off soon.

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people coming off last year,” Mount said.

