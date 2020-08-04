Advertisement

Leesville’s Jacob Mount sharpens craft with trainer

Recently picked up first college offer
Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season. Like many, he wanted to polish up his game in the offseason.
Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season. Like many, he wanted to polish up his game in the offseason.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville quarterback Jacob Mount is heading into his senior season. Like many, he wanted to polish up his game in the offseason.

“I needed to work on mechanics, footwork, decision-making, and going over route concepts,” Mount said.

He decided to link up with a quarterback training specialist.

James Washington owns Quarterback Mechanix based out of New Orleans. He’s been training athletes since 2017.

“It’s all about the small details,” Washington said. “It’s the footwork, the hip placement, your elbows, your shoulders. Everything works together for a quarterback.” Here’s the thing.

Jacob and James drive to Lafayette for their training sessions, which is two hours for both.

“Jacob and I have been working together for about three months now,” Washington said. “We meet in the middle. Usually every week, he’s out there either in a group or a private session. He’s gotten a lot better.”

“Everything we do it game-like drills and situations,” Mount said. “It’s all relative to game-like stuff.

In 2019, Mount threw for 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He believes his pick numbers were high because of decision making, and he feels he’s grown from it during the offseason.

“It’s gotten a lot better with watching the film, going over what mistakes I made, and how to improve,” Mount said. “It’s just ball security.”

Mount's training recently paid off when he earned his first college offer from Lagrange College.

“It really helped me and my confidence,” Mount said. “It got me excited for the season coming up and really made me miss football.”

Leesville returns weapons to help the offense flourish. Mount believes that his training and work with the team will pay off soon.

“I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people coming off last year,” Mount said.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Northwestern State football team reports for fall camp

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Much like the past five months, report day was a bit unusual for the Northwestern State football team.

College

SEC announces new fall football practice schedules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
The SEC announced that it has come up with a new schedule for football practices that are now set to get started on August 17.

State

LSU legendary gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, known as ‘Dean of Coaches,’ announces retirement after 43 years

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne and Jacques Doucet
She is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in the SEC and has more than 800 wins.

Sports

Buckeye’s Paulk signs to Champion Christian College

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Champion Christian College picks up their fifth CENLA baseball player-adding Buckeye’s pitcher Kaleb Paulk to their incoming freshman class.

Latest News

Sports

Raiders’ Richard embraces COVID Testing during training camp

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
NFL players demanded the league to prove they were prepared to start the season during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they answered with frequent COVID tests, wristbands and phases to ensure the players’ safety. According to Raiders’ running back, Jalen Richard, it’s been working.

Sports

Louisiana high school football teams can start practice

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
Louisiana high school football looks to return as teams can essentially begin practicing.

Sports

Wildcats welcome David Castillo as new men’s soccer coach

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
With an eye on the future and the Wildcats’ move to the NAIA, Louisiana College has named David Castillo as LC’s new head men’s soccer coach, Athletics Director Reni Mason announced on Monday.

Sports

Central Louisiana football teams prep for first day of practice

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Starting Monday, Louisiana high school football looks to return with teams essentially beginning practice.

Sports

Former Menard Goalie Prepares for freshman season despite Pandemic “Push-back”

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Former Menard Goalie Prepares for freshman season despite Pandemic “Push-back”

Sports

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talks future of Fall sports

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine talked with Sports Anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick about the future of Fall sports.