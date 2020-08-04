Advertisement

Louisiana dog tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

FILE: A Palestinian man sits next to the dog during the sunset on the beach, in Gaza City, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
FILE: A Palestinian man sits next to the dog during the sunset on the beach, in Gaza City, Wednesday, July 22, 2020.(Hatem Moussa | AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) has received its first reported case of a SARS-CoV-2 positive dog in Louisiana. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

“Initially, it was believed pets could not get the disease, but the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now learning that animals can be infected,” said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS), there is currently no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading the virus. Based on the limited information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low. There is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare.

Strain added, “It appears that people with COVID-19 can spread the virus to animals during close contact. It is important for people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 to avoid contact with pets and other animals to protect them from possible infection. At this time, routine testing of animals is not recommended.” 

According to the CDC, in many cases, the pets do not get sick, but some have suffered mild signs of respiratory tract or gastrointestinal disease.  A small number of pet cats and dogs have been reported to be infected with the virus in several countries, including the United States.

The  CDC recommends that patients with COVID-19 who have pets follow these recommendations:  https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/animals/interim-guidance-managing-people-in-home-care-and-isolation-who-have-pets.html.

Strain also urged Louisiana domestic pet owners to not abandon or surrender their pets to animal control agencies if they are able to take care of them.

 “If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, allow a family member or close friend to care for your pets. If no one is available, maintain a safe distance from your pet and frequently wash your hands before and after contact with your pet, their food and supplies,” said Strain. “Remember, in the event of any emergency, it is wise to have a pet plan as you would have a game plan for your family.”

According to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) rules, the LDAF cannot release any information that could identify the pet owner including where the dog is located.

For more information, go to www.ldaf.la.govwww.getagameplan.org , www.avma.org , www.cdc.gov, and https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/sa_one_health/sars-cov-2-animals-us.

Copyright 2020 LDAF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

QR codes along Kisatchie trail allow hikers to identify plants and animals with a smartphone

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Rachael Penton
QR codes along a portion of a trail in Kisatchie National Forest allow hikers to identify plants and animals along the trail by scanning a code with a smartphone.

News

Super 1 Foods among stores to extend daily discount for senior citizens, critical emergency service providers

Updated: 44 minutes ago
BGC has offered both discount programs since March

State

WATCH: Gov. Edwards says Louisiana will stay in Phase 2 for another 21 days

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Louisiana

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Kelli West

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kelli West talks about the city of Natchitoches being selected as one of the top historic small towns in the USA.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Cindy Blair

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cindy Blair talks about the digital programming available through the Alexandria Museum of Art.

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 3 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Liz Mileshko

Updated: 3 hours ago
Time to apply. Liz Mileshko talks about the CLCF Community Impact Award that is available for Central Louisiana non-profits.

State

Lawsuit: Louisiana doing too little to protect voting rights

Updated: 3 hours ago
Voting rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit against Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.