LSU outlines safety protocols for Fall semester

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU released safety measures as the University makes preparations for the Fall semester.

Students, staff, and faculty must adhere to the following guidelines:

Masks are required on campus in public spaces, especially when it is not possible to maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least six feet. This includes entering and exiting buildings, moving through hallways, using common rooms, and sitting in classrooms and other shared spaces. Masks must be worn correctly – over the nose and mouth.

Students, faculty and staff should maintain physical distance of at least six feet whenever possible.

Stay to your right when walking through buildings. When you enter or exit a building with double doors, always use the door on your right. Walk on the right side of a hallway or staircase. This will help groups of people to move through a building more quickly and to stay separated as much as possible.

Follow any signs or arrows in buildings, hallways or on doors that may direct the flow of traffic. This directional guidance has been carefully planned and placed to encourage safety, so please pay attention to signs and follow the instructions.

Cleaning materials will be provided in classrooms and students and faculty will be responsible for wiping down their own desks/chairs before and after each class. Please dispose of wipes properly.

If you test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has, please email reportcovid@lsu.edu and follow the protocols outlined here: https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/health/symptoms.php

If you feel sick, stay home. Students who miss class because they feel ill should contact their instructor immediately.

If you are planning any meetings or events on campus, you must follow the Fall 2020 Meeting and Event Guidelines: https://www.lsu.edu/roadmap/campus/events.php

Students, faculty and staff will be required to complete a Return to Campus form when they return, to provide LSU with information that will help with contact tracing and providing assistance to anyone who tests positive. More information on this will be shared soon.