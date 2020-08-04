LSUA developing new program for developmentally disabled

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA is paving the way and developing a new program for college-aged adults with developmental disabilities.

Those who are eligible to enter into the program will learn valuable life skills and how to become more independent.

The program, which is still in the planning phase, will be open to young people between the ages of 18 and 28 who have an identified developmental disability, have a high school diploma or the equivalent and are not eligible for college admission.

Those who enroll in the program will come to LSUA’s campus 12 hours a week to learn practical skills such as cooking, balancing a checkbook and socializing with others.

“These students, they’re ineligible for college admission but they still have potential. They can still learn, they can grow and develop some skills that would help them lead rewarding and meaningful lives.”

The goal is for these students to secure meaningful employment following the program.

“All young people have potential and there’s always, there are always opportunities to grow more and to learn more and so these students are just like any other students in that respect. So we want to release that potential and to help these young people to realize it,” said Halpin.

Degree-seeking students at LSUA will be able to get involved in the program by mentoring students. They’ll accompany students to and from various activities both inside and outside the classroom.

Tuesday night there will be an informational meeting for interested parents and people in the community. The meeting will be held from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the nursing auditorium on campus.

It’s important to note that those enrolled in the program will not be earning a college degree. Lesson plans will focus on life skills and finding employment.

The goal is to have the program up and running by next fall.

