Advertisement

QR codes along Kisatchie trail allow hikers to identify plants and animals with a smartphone

Quick reference codes help identify dozens of species
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There’s a fun new feature on the portion of the Kincaid Loop Lakeshore Trail, just before you get to the Kincaid Lake Recreation Area. “I figure this would be an easy way to empower people with knowledge just by sticking signs out and identifying plants for them,” says wildlife technician Cody Austell.

A 1.75-mile portion of the trail is now equipped with 45 unique quick reference codes, the trees with the codes also marked with green ribbons so they’re easy to find. Using the QR codes is easy. All you have to do is open the camera app on your phone or Google Lens, hold it up to the QR code until you see a link appear, and click on the link. The link will take you to a webpage that tells you all about what you’re looking at. “You’ll see the largest poison Sumac I’ve ever seen. Poison ivy. There are leaf cutter ants that are on the trail that are identified,” says Austell.

The QR codes are also marked with green ribbons so they're easy to spot along the trail.
The QR codes are also marked with green ribbons so they're easy to spot along the trail.(KALB)

The QR codes are a great, socially-distant activity for anyone interested in taking their own field trip to learn about the plants and animals that can be found in Kisatchie National Forest. “Really anybody who wants to learn and get outside you know with the COVID right now and social distance has the ability to go out and see plants that are identified and might actually be in their backyard,” adds Austell.

To find the portion of the trail with the QR codes, park near the old pay station on the road that leads to the Kincaid Lake Recreation Area. You’ll see a sign about bald eagles at the start of the trailhead. The bald eagle sign also has a QR code, and scanning that will bring up a link to the live feed of the eagle’s nest cam.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Cassidy discusses his COVID-19 concerns, back-to-school

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Senator Bill Cassidy about his personal COVID-19 concerns, including schools starting up and unemployment.

News

State Sen. Cloud talks staying in Phase II

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with State Senator Heather Cloud about Gov. Edwards' decision to keep the state in Phase II longer.

News

QR codes added to Kincaid Loop Trail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
If you're looking for a family-friendly activity to do this weekend, there's something brand new you can check out right here at home and you might even learn a thing or two along the way.

News

Super 1 Foods among stores to extend daily discount for senior citizens, critical emergency service providers

Updated: 2 hours ago
BGC has offered both discount programs since March

Latest News

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

VOD Recordings

Kelli West

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kelli West talks about the city of Natchitoches being selected as one of the top historic small towns in the USA.

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 4 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Cindy Blair

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cindy Blair talks about the digital programming available through the Alexandria Museum of Art.

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 4 hours ago

VOD Recordings

Liz Mileshko

Updated: 4 hours ago
Time to apply. Liz Mileshko talks about the CLCF Community Impact Award that is available for Central Louisiana non-profits.