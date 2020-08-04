Raiders’ Richard embraces COVID Testing during training camp

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -NFL players demanded the league to prove they were prepared to start the season during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they answered with frequent COVID tests, wristbands and phases to ensure the players’ safety. According to Raiders’ running back, Jalen Richard, it’s been working.

“I feel like with the way it’s been going, it will allow us to get into camp and eventually allow us to have our season,” Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard said.

NFL players will be tested every day for the first two weeks of training camp. According to the NFL, the league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said the playes must test negative more than once before being allowed to enter team facilities.

At the end of the first two weeks of training cap, the rate of positive tests for those tested will be examined. If the positive tests is below five percent, testing will move to every other day. .

“I never got tested until I got back, so I’m trying to get used to it after doing it everyday. My eyes water and it kind of tickles,” Richard laughed it off. “Our team and the league is doing a lot already with having us wear wristbands that tell us if we are too close to someone. Also, if someone were to have a positive test that was in the building, they can go back and look at who that person has come in contact with. They are doing some really cool things to keep us safe,” he added.

