Advertisement

Recent studies suggest kids could be high transmitters of COVID-19

(KGNS)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As schools gear up for reopening amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, focus shifts to how children carry and spread the virus. Two recent studies suggest younger kids could be potentially more contagious.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, one of the many baffling phenomena centers around children. Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs said, “We are still learning things about the virus.”

In a New Orleans City Council meeting looking towards returning to school, the experts admit there’s not a lot to go on.

A doctor representing Children’s Hospital said, “A lot of spread has been done by asymptomatic persons, but we just don’t have enough data in the pediatric population.”

One of the earlier studies out of South Korea followed 11,000 people and concluded kids over 10 were just as likely to spread the virus as adults with younger children less likely to pass on the illness.

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health said, “Younger kids might be less likely to transmit because they have lower lung volume so they are expelling less infected air into their surroundings. They are lower to the ground so those particles might be expelled and then drop quicker. On the other hand, there is also the belief that younger kids are less likely to distance...less likely to adhere to distancing standards. Go to a playground and you can experience that so those are the schools of thought and the data out there is just sparse.”

A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) tested 145 symptomatic kids in a Chicago hospital finding the youngest carried the highest viral loads.

Griggs said, “They found that the virus SARS-COV-2 concentrated at 10 to 100 times the concentration that it would in adults.” Meaning there could be more virus in droplets coughed or sneezed out. Griggs said, “More so than adults when they sneeze which would make them more contagious.”

Another study awaiting peer review out of Italy looked at contact tracing of more than 2,800 lab diagnosed positive cases. “For kids ages 14 and under they found that the contagiousness or transmission of the virus was like 22.4 percent...which is twice that of adults.”

These researchers found kids more likely to infect other people in their homes. Griggs said, “We’ve kept our kids protected and isolated from each other. We get sick because our kids are in schools and they tend to bring what they have. They share their bugs and they bring them home.”

With new information almost daily, making difficult decisions is not getting easier for parents.

Griggs says these studies just reinforce that we must continue mitigation measures with masks, distancing and remaining home as much as possible to limit unnecessary exposure for all ages.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Appeals court: NOAA can’t make rules for offshore fish farms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
The federal appeals court in New Orleans upholds a decision that threw out rules to regulate fish farms in the Gulf of Mexico.

News

Fort Polk hopes to save taxpayers millions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Howard
Fort Polk recently made a decision that they hope will save taxpayers millions, as they prepare for their upcoming rotation in August.

News

Rotation preparation over at Fort Polk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Fort Polk recently made a decision that will save taxpayers millions. As they prepare for their upcoming rotation in august. The military installation believes it would cost less to use the waterways rather than the railroad.

News

Addressing mystery packages in Grant Parish

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Steven Maxwell speaks with Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain to address concerns over mystery packages residents have been getting in the mail.

Latest News

State

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announces departure from office, sworn in as federal judge

Updated: 4 hours ago
United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced today that he has resigned from the Department of Justice.

State

Lawsuit: Louisiana doing too little to protect voting rights

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Voting rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit against Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Entertainment

Safety guidelines released for restart of La. film industry

Updated: 4 hours ago
Louisiana Entertainment announced Monday safety guidelines for the restart of motion picture production in the state.

Education

Website provides free activities for pre-school aged children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing parents to make tough decisions regarding child care.

News

Free activities for pre-school aged kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
As parents decide whether or not to send their kids to school in the fall, parents of children that are too young for school are making decisions about daycare.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 5 hours ago