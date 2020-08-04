SEC announces new fall football practice schedules

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC announced on Tuesday, August 4, that it has come up with a new schedule for football practices that are now set to get started on August 17.

There will be a five-day acclimation period, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells, and the fifth day in full pads. Teams will be allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week from August 17 until the opening game.

From August 7-16 schools are allowed up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings, and walkthroughs.

Schools will be required to give student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.

The new SEC calendar gives student-athletes more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

The new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Football games will start being played on September 26.

