Cabrini hospitalist makes cover of National Geographic Magazine

Photo of Dr. Gerald Foret donning PPE used for issue on pandemic
By Rachael Penton
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This month a familiar face to Central Louisiana can be found on newsstands. “This is my 15 minutes of fame right here.” Dr. Gerald Foret, a hospitalist who often works at Cabrini Hospital, is featured on the cover of August’s National Geographic Magazine. “It’s kind of funny how people contact you that you haven’t heard from in years or whatever and just kind of say that’s kind of cool,” says Foret.

The historic photo of Dr. Foret donning personal protective equipment was snapped by photographer Max Aguilera-Hellweg at our Lady of Angels Hospital in Bogalusa. “It is a devastating disease and sometimes you feel quite hopeless as an individual taking care of these people,” adds Foret. Foret’s photo is a part of this month’s issue on stopping pandemics, looking back on some of history’s deadliest outbreaks. “I would ask people to wear a mask, stay apart, and this thing would slow down tremendously if everybody would just do what they’re supposed to do,” says Foret.

Foret says he’s honored to have made the cover, but that this photo represents more than just the work he’s doing. “I would say this about the cover. It is a picture of me, but this is not about me in my opinion. I would hope what I’m doing is representing healthcare workers who I think are doing a very honorable job right now to contain this virus.”

