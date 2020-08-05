City Council hears report on fiscal status for the City of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria’s director of finance gave the city council an update on the fiscal status of the city on Tuesday, August 4.

This was a topic that was supposed to be discussed at the meeting on July 21, however, City Councilman At-Large Joe Fuller did not see the report prior to the meeting, so they had to delay the report so he could review it.

In the report, it stated the sales tax collections which include the city’s sales tax, the parish’s sales tax, and the total, which is a combination of the two.

The city’s sales tax for the fiscal year that ended on April 30, was down .23 percent. The City of Alexandria does get a percentage of the parish’s sales tax which was up 2.79 percent. A combination of the two shows that Alexandria is up to .23 percent overall.

The director of finance said that, in this year of dealing with COVID-19, that is great news financially. Mayor Jeff Hall echoed that excitement but also says that the city can’t get too complacent with the stats.

Mayor Jeff Hall said, “Let’s don’t get it twisted. We’re not out of this thing yet. We have a long ways to go. We don’t know how much further we have to go. We’re pleased, as far as what we know right now. We can’t forget that Alexandria is a destination community. We have a lot more variety of drive-up curbside sales and things of that nature than perhaps that outline rural areas will have. Sometimes, people want more of a variety and come to a larger market. That’s some of the benefits that I would give to it.”

Also at the meeting, the Public Safety, Works, and Transportation Committee heard a report from the administration concerning the issues and progress regarding the grass cutting throughout the city.

On July 17, the City of Alexandria posted a grass maintenance notice for landowners reminding them to keep up their properties.

The administration reported that in a year that they have spent $1.2 million on cutting adjudicated properties within the city.

Since March, the city has cut more than 1,400 lots despite personnel issues and the department being shut down due to COVID-19 testing.

