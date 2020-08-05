Advertisement

City of Alexandria’s back-to-school giveaway

Grab & Go school supplies
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria hosted its annual back-to-school giveaway, changing it to a drive-thru style because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The line of cars spanned blocks away from the downtown Fulton Mini Park. The city had 600 bags to giveaway from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“This turnout is phenomenal,” Sakena Cannon said. Cannon is Alexandria’s youth program coordinator. She explained people were lined up around two hours before the start time. “It’s been a constant flow of kids, so I’m really excited to see everybody come out and get supplies.”

With school set to begin on August 10 for Rapides Parish students with the coronavirus pandemic, things will look much different, but students still need school supplies.

“It’s a little iffy because you’re not for sure what’s going to happen at the schools this year or how long the schools will be open,” Delresha Nash said. Nash is a parent and hopes everything will get better and “back to regular.”

Parents said it’s a big help, and they were thankful for the city’s help. The city chose a drive-thru option because of the pandemic. Bags were divided into supplies by each grade.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Louisiana State University of Alexandria and the Rapides Parish School Board partnered with the City of Alexandria to provide the free school supplies. The DARE officers and Cenla Juvenile Officer’s Association also assisted with the giveaway.

“This is a very safe way and so I believe this is a very good impact,” Amber Jordan said. Jordan is a CJOA member and explained when she handed out the bags children had smiles on their faces and some even danced.

Organizers said it’s important to focus on the community and show kids someone cares especially during the pandemic.

“My favorite part is just seeing the kids come out, enjoy themselves, see things that are offered for them,” Cannon said. She explained she also wants children to know someone cares and loves them and the city is giving them opportunities.

A local student, Taniya Braden, shared her gratitude, ”I would like to thank the City of Alexandria for giving us this free school supplies.”

