Court hearing for bar owners against Gov. Edwards to be held Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/AP) - An attorney for eleven bars across Louisiana will be in court Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6 to argue against Governor John Bel Edwards and his coronavirus restrictions, limiting bars to takeout and delivery. Lawyer Jimmy Faircloth says the rules unlawfully target the bar industry.

The lawsuit was filed in Lafayette federal court and names Gov. Edwards and Fire Marshal Butch Browning as defendants. Browning serves as the chief enforcement officer of the coronavirus regulations. Browning’s office says they have issued over 700 violations to businesses across the state.

The hearings could result in a 30-day suspension of the business’ alcohol license, according to Browning.

When a bar’s alcohol permit is revoked by ATC, it could be shut down for 30 days and they must appear before a judge to appeal the decision.

The bars argue Edwards cannot show a “real or substantial relation” between the closure of bars to onsite drinking and the public health crisis. They say only a small number of known COVID-19 cases have been traced to bars by the state, and they say none of those cases were tracked to their businesses.

One barbecue restaurant in Watson remains open despite the restrictions. The Louisiana Department of Health revoked their operating license.

The Louisiana Department of Health says it has traced 464 confirmed coronavirus infections to 41 bars, among the largest number of cases tracked to a specific type of business.

Edwards banned onsite consumption at bars earlier this month after previously allowing bars to reopen with restaurants and other businesses. But the governor and his health advisers said bars have shown to be specifically problematic because people tend to huddle closely together inside without masks while drinking and lapse in their virus precautions the more alcohol they consume.

The White House’s coronavirus task force recommended that Louisiana close bars to reduce public health risks and to lessen the spread of the virus.

