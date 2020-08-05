Advertisement

Elderly woman killed in Campti fire

Site of the fire on Wood Street in Campti.
Site of the fire on Wood Street in Campti.(Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Campti on Tuesday, August 4.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Natchitoches firefighters responded to the fire around 8 a.m. on Wood Street in Campti. The body of Eleanor Gill, 87, was discovered in the bedroom of the home.

(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

SFM says the fire originated in the bedroom where the victim was found, however, the exact cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The fire is not considered suspicious.

