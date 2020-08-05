Advertisement

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are seeking to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying Wednesday that company managers pressured employees who were designated to perform safety-related work at a South Carolina plant.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that for nearly two years Boeing made employees doing safety checks report to managers who weren't in position to oversee the work.

The FAA said in another instance earlier this year, Boeing pressured or interfered with employees who were doing a safety inspection of a Boeing 787-9 jetliner at the plant in North Charleston.

The allegations stem from Boeing's operation of a long-standing FAA program in which the agency relies on manufacturers' employees to carry out some safety-related tests and analysis. The approach has come under scrutiny in Congress since two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.

Some lawmakers say letting company employees do safety analysis amounts to self-regulation, and Congress is considering changes in the FAA’s use and oversight of those company employees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's going on with Johnny Downs?

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Little to no work structurally has been done to the Johnny Downs Sports Complex in Alexandria since the tornado last year and there's still a lot of work left to do. And that has many worried the facility will not be done in time for the world series.

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

Move to allow clergy to become mental health specialists

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
State Sen. Robert Miles discusses a bill he is authoring to allow clergy to become mental health specialists to aid during the pandemic.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Louisiana bar owners sue Gov. Edwards

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Eleven Louisiana bar owners are suing Gov. Edwards for limiting bars to only take out. They say he is unlawfully targeting one business sector, imposing harsh restrictions. Steven Maxwell speaks with Jimmy Faircloth, the attorney representing those bar owners.

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Back-to-school plan in Grant Parish

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Grant Parish students start school on Monday, whether it's virtual or in class.

National

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

News

Salvation Army family stores back open after being closed since March

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
The Salvation Army family stores in Pineville and Marksville are back open after being closed for nearly five months due to the pandemic.

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.