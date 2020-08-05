GOHSEP providing 1 million masks to schools, day care centers in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) say the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (GOHSEP) is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to school systems, including non-public schools and early childhood centers.

As part of the PPE distribution, GOHSEP will be providing a total of one million masks to schools across the state.

“It is critically important for us to protect our young people as schools begin to operate in the fall,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Face coverings are an important part of the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and are included in a mandate set by Gov. Edwards earlier this month. We are proud to be a part of making these resources available on campuses across the state.”

“I’m grateful for this partnership that will help supply our schools with PPE as they begin the important work of educating students,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re in uncharted territory and we need all hands on deck to safely reopen schools.”

Officials say GOHSEP will provide each school with:

At least one cloth (reusable/washable) mask for each student and faculty member

At least 2,000 additional disposal masks for visitors, students or faculty who may forget their mask

At least three thermometers per school

LDOE officials say the PPE from GOHSEP will help schools meeting new safety standards (will open in new tab) passed by BESE in July.

New safety standards in the Louisiana Handbook for School Administrators require school employees have adequate access to hygienic supplies, including soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, disinfectant wipes or spray, paper towels, and tissues.

Face coverings should also be provided when needed, according to the new standards.

Officials say school systems should make requests for PPE directly to their local Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) director.

Supplies will be delivered to school system warehouses for distribution to individual schools.

School and system leaders can contact LDOECOVID19support@la.gov for more information.

